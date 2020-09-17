Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

LUV traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 531,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

