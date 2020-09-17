Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 25,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

