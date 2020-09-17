SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has been given a C$35.00 price objective by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.40.

SSRM stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$29.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,909. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$12.12 and a 12-month high of C$33.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01.

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

