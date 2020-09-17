SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.40.

Shares of SSRM traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,909. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 62.86.

In other news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

