Status Price Hits $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Status has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OOOBTC, LATOKEN and CoinTiger. Status has a market cap of $94.11 million and $6.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00259622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00100789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01491432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00194950 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Neraex, IDAX, Bithumb, Kyber Network, DEx.top, Poloniex, Liqui, IDCM, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Koinex, GOPAX, LATOKEN, ABCC, Gatecoin, Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, Radar Relay, Huobi, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Ovis, CoinTiger, BigONE and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.