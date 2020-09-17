Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,853. The company has a market cap of $52.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 2.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

