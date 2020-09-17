Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $31.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after buying an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 178,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 303,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

