Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cfra raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

