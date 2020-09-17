Steem One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Binance. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $66.41 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,003.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.08 or 0.02127199 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00747920 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012810 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000602 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 398,375,521 coins and its circulating supply is 381,401,427 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, GOPAX, Upbit, Binance, Poloniex, HitBTC, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.