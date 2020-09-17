Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $705.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post sales of $705.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $703.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. Steris posted sales of $736.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steris.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

STE traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,711. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,790 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steris (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.