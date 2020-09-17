Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,506% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Carter’s from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.22. 535,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,580. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 106.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 700.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.