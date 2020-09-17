Stratis Market Capitalization Achieves $49.08 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $49.08 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005444 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000549 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001070 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00031602 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,958,908 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Upbit, Crex24, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bithumb, Bittylicious, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.