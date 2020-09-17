Substratum Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Substratum has a total market cap of $939,448.36 and $1,439.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, BiteBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00048724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00244796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00100376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.01503659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00216486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Tidex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

