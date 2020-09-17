Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,489 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $89,645.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,627,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,452,301. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 65,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5,867.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

