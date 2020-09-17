sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and $883,610.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00243136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00099173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.01499484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00216344 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.