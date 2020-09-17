SushiSwap Market Capitalization Hits $159.62 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 41.6% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $159.62 million and approximately $196.93 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00012886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.04408013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034899 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 113,254,203 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

