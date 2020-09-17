SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWGAY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 18,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,667. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

