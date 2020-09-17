Swingby Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.40 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $1.40 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00242759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00098415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.01497692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00220975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.