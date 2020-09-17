Symrise (ETR:SY1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.85

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €118.85 ($139.82) and last traded at €118.25 ($139.12), with a volume of 208203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €117.45 ($138.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and a PE ratio of 50.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.16.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

