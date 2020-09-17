Synchronoss Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,998 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 391% compared to the average volume of 815 put options.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.51.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

