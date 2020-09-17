Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.0580 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Tux Exchange. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $34.55 million and $1.07 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00446686 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000392 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 595,597,650 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, Poloniex, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Binance, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.