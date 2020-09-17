Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLND shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TLND stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 5,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,038. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $55,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $1,268,855. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Talend by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Talend by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 317,195 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 432,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

