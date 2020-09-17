Tap Price Reaches $0.0577 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Tap has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $71.02 million and approximately $372,563.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.90 or 0.04576788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00055999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035156 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

