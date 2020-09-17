Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. 8,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,576. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

