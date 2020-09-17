Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,563 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCO shares. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE TCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,153. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

