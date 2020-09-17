Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is ($0.23). Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.81. 38,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

