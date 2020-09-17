Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 1,835,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,672,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. ValuEngine raised Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

