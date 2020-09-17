Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.76% of Teradyne worth $106,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 885,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 21.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 165,061 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TER traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

