Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $79.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,937.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.02136472 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00730346 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012728 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000673 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

