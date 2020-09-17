Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.52. The stock had a trading volume of 220,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,914. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

