TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on TFI International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $46.09.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.