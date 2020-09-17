The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,974. The Long-Term Care ETF has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

