The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
The Providence Service stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. 548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,197. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,489.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $99.07.
The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
PRSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
About The Providence Service
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
