The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

The Providence Service stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.39. 548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,197. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,489.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Providence Service has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $99.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $282.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.30 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Providence Service will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 430,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 272,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

