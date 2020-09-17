TLOU Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

TLOU Energy Ltd (LON:TLOU)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 137,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Tlou Energy Limited identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Lesedi CBM project.

