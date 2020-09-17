TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 21.5% Lower Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $935,397.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00047022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,864.27 or 0.99971084 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000408 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00170937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,522,726 coins and its circulating supply is 21,522,713 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

