Toro Co (TTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on October 9th

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

Toro has increased its dividend payment by 48.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toro has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toro to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,972. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

