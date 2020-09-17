Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Trading Down 5.7%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,766,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,149,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Get Town Sports International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.