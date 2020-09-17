Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Trading Up 17%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was up 17% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 4,674,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 1,169,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLUB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

