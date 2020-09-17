Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Track Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRCK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.40. Track Group shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 437.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices.

