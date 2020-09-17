Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average daily volume of 612 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

GIII stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

