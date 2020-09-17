TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock Price Up 20.2%

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) rose 20.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,230,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 1,250,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

