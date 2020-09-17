Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0011

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 73.5% against the US dollar. One Transcodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a total market cap of $85,604.96 and $785.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00101204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00245133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.01502769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00220358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

