TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPRKY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded TRAVIS PERKINS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRAVIS PERKINS/S in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY remained flat at $$16.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. TRAVIS PERKINS/S has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

