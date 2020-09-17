True North Commercial (TNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

True North Commercial has a one year low of C$5.93 and a one year high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.00 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.