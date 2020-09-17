TurtleCoin (TRTL) One Day Volume Hits $623,970.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $623,970.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 82,739,807,038 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

