Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 9,800 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.29% of Nasdaq worth $56,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 6.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 21.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 202,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

