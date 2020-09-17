Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 318,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.05. 341,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,353,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.72 and its 200-day moving average is $225.67. The firm has a market cap of $752.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.