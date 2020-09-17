Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,541,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031,407 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $54,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,093,314 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,191 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Shares of KGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,975,680. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

