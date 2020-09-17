Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of Workday worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $78,926,696 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.90.

WDAY stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.56. 81,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.78. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.