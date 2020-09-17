Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 211.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $282,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,361. The stock has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

